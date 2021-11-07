A chance for Ramaphosa to panel-beat the ANC into the shape he wants
Voters are calling for reconciliation and co-operation, but will the big two listen?
SA this week seems to have arrived at something akin to an interregnum foretold by Italian political theorist Antonio Gramsci in which the old is dying and the new is yet to be born. The ANC got more than a bloody nose this week. It’s on its last legs, and yet an alternative is struggling to emerge. A cluster of pretenders are elbowing one another for pole position.
That the ANC didn’t see the disaster coming attests to its arrogance, as a result of many years of rock-solid voter loyalty. The outcome came as a relief for a country gasping for survival after many years of ANC corruption and incompetence, perhaps the best political outcome since 1994. The beating should also come as good fortune for Cyril Ramaphosa, that is, if he has the good sense — and courage — to grasp the nettle...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.