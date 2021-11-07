A chance for Ramaphosa to panel-beat the ANC into the shape he wants

Voters are calling for reconciliation and co-operation, but will the big two listen?

SA this week seems to have arrived at something akin to an interregnum foretold by Italian political theorist Antonio Gramsci in which the old is dying and the new is yet to be born. The ANC got more than a bloody nose this week. It’s on its last legs, and yet an alternative is struggling to emerge. A cluster of pretenders are elbowing one another for pole position.



That the ANC didn’t see the disaster coming attests to its arrogance, as a result of many years of rock-solid voter loyalty. The outcome came as a relief for a country gasping for survival after many years of ANC corruption and incompetence, perhaps the best political outcome since 1994. The beating should also come as good fortune for Cyril Ramaphosa, that is, if he has the good sense — and courage — to grasp the nettle...