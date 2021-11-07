Be afraid of the youth going from apathy to action

We should be afraid, very afraid, because their refusal to speak through the ballot does not mean they will forever be content in their silence

A few months ago, I asked a young close relative which student organisation she belonged to at her university. None, she said, before adding that whenever she saw a member of the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress, especially in her political science class, she suspected them of being in training for future participation in the looting of state resources.



Her response drove home the point about how discredited our political system has become, especially in the eyes of our youth. I have yet to ask her, but I suspect she was among the millions of young people who are eligible to vote but decided to stay away from the polls this week...