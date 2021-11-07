It may be unjust, but let's do the right thing and make the transition to life beyond coal

We welcome the R131bn in concessional funding SA scored at COP26 in Glasgow as an opportunity to reimagine our future

On Friday Eskom announced that it was upgrading load-shedding from stage 2 to stage 4.



At that level, consumers experience blackouts up to three times a day — two hours at a time. These power cuts not only inconvenience households, they are detrimental to the economy. Many small businesses that cannot afford expensive backup generators have to shut their enterprises early, losing customers and income...