Please pillage that snor

A plea to men with meerkats on their upper lips

We are once again in that month when men who support the Movember movement put away their shaving equipment and allow ragged meerkats to invade their upper lips.



This is all the fault of the Movember Foundation, started decades ago in the US by a group of razor-loathing men who dared each other to stop shaving for a month to raise funds for bodies devoted to male wellness. ..