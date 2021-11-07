The voting cattle have rebelled — now SA’s big two parties must rise to the challenge

The ANC is finally paying for its sorry record in power as South Africans turned to smaller parties this week, but the result is a plethora of hung municipalities

The elections this week have settled the question of whether South Africans can take a critical stance towards their politicians. Previous election results have often seemed disproportionate to lived experience.



At 57% support in the national elections in 2019, for instance, the ANC escaped punishment for the misrule of previous years. Some voters had not only gone without water, as money for the construction of dams had been siphoned off, but had been reminded of the cause of their misery by testimony at the Zondo commission...