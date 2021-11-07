Opinion

The voting cattle have rebelled — now SA’s big two parties must rise to the challenge

The ANC is finally paying for its sorry record in power as South Africans turned to smaller parties this week, but the result is a plethora of hung municipalities

07 November 2021 - 00:00 By Mcebisi Ndletyana

The elections this week have settled the question of whether South Africans can take a critical stance towards their politicians. Previous election results have often seemed disproportionate to lived experience.

At 57% support in the national elections in 2019, for instance, the ANC escaped punishment for the misrule of previous years. Some voters had not only gone without water, as money for the construction of dams had been siphoned off, but had been  reminded of the cause of their misery by testimony at the Zondo commission...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  2. PATRICK BULGER | ‘A conditional love’: King Mswati's long reign became a ... Insight
  3. Mampara of the week: Gareth Cliff Opinion
  4. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Iqbal Survé Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021