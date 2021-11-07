These elections proved that voter education is critical to democracy

A grounding in democratic rights and responsibilities can save voters from being misled by parties or discouraged from voting

It is probably safe to say that when we look back on the 2021 local government elections (LGE) in SA, we will both remember it as the year we became free electoral consultants to almost every person of voting age with whom we had even the most passing acquaintance, as they grappled with the many complexities of their electoral choices.



Almost since the day the election date was announced, we have fielded WhatsApp inquiries from family members, been grilled by friends over coffee and drinks, and been stopped in the street by strangers, all wanting to ask more or less the same questions...