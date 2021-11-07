These elections were an exciting test, now it's time to dislodge the ANC
07 November 2021 - 00:00
ActionSA’s emergence in these 2021 local government elections took people by surprise. I was less surprised, because the credit lies with the South African people who have begun to rally for a new kind of politics in our country. This support came from townships, informal settlements, suburbs and CBDs. ActionSA won voting districts in all of these communities, becoming the first party to win wards from the ANC in Soweto.
We weren’t a party that merely spoke about challenging the ANC; we were directly responsible for the ANC’s decline in the municipalities we contested...
