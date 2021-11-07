This watershed moment requires the leaders of all parties to show Mandela-like wisdom

The ANC’s plunge to below the 50% support level in this week’s elections is the most important political development in SA since 1994

In SA’s recent political history there have been two watershed moments. One was the 1994 elections, when, for the first time, all South Africans, irrespective of race, voted together for a common government. The second occurred this week, when the post-apartheid mould of one-party dominance was, to all intents and purposes, broken.



Since 1994 the ANC, trading on its anti-apartheid credentials, has been the dominant party in our politics. A key feature of the municipal elections was the reduction of the ANC’s national vote to 46%, from nearly 55% in the previous local elections. This was coupled with the party’s inability to gain a 50% majority in the psychologically important councils of Johannesburg, Tshwane, eThekwini and Nelson Mandela Bay, or make inroads in DA-controlled Cape Town. ..