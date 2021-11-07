What is the motive behind the Hawks’ actions when it comes to E Cape premier?

There are valid reasons to believe the unit's investigation of allegations of corruption against Oscar Mabuyane is unconstitutional, unlawful and unfair

There is no truth to the screaming news headlines, social media posts and stories saying that Eastern Cape premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane wants to stop the Hawks investigating him.



He asked the court to set aside a decision by the Hawks to investigate him, describing it as unconstitutional, unlawful, invalid. Mabuyane also asked the court to compel the Hawks to provide him with information he says he needs to answer questions addressed to him by the investigating unit, saying “without this information it is impossible to make sense of the representations which I have been subsequently invited to make”...