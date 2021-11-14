Opinion

De Klerk: a complex man with a self-serving streak

14 November 2021 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

FW de Klerk, who died this week aged 85, will be remembered as the last apartheid president, who helped implement the policy as a senior cabinet minister for decades but later freed Nelson Mandela and set in motion a chain of events that led to SA’s first democratic elections in 1994.

A joint Nobel Peace Prize winner with Mandela in 1993, De Klerk was feted internationally for taking the bold steps his predecessor PW Botha had balked at but initiated in limited form nonetheless...

