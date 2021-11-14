De Klerk’s 'apology' was a missed opportunity

His recorded farewell address evokes controversy and suspicion

It is difficult to talk dispassionately about the dead, especially when they are freshly departed. FW de Klerk has made it more difficult.



The last apartheid president, who also played a key role in bringing about the system’s demise, decided to address the nation on his legacy, through a recorded valedictory. By addressing us post-mortem De Klerk was, perhaps inadvertently, inviting citizens to appraise him on his role in our country’s history of blood and greed...