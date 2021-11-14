Don’t kill off SA’s rich diversity

Political parties that exclude minorities are doing the country a grave injustice

The ANC’s exclusion of minorities in the party, the increasing attacks on minorities by new Africanist and populist parties such as the EFF, and the failure of the state to provide public services, benefits and jobs to South Africans of all ethnic communities, have resulted in the proliferation of new ethnic-based parties at the local level.



One of the standouts of the local government elections was the rise and success of ethnic parties. Many communities, feeling excluded by the ANC and the state, and frightened by the antidiversity politics of the EFF, find parties that promote their excluded ethnic group, or parties that defend minorities in general, appealing...