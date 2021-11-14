Don’t kill off SA’s rich diversity
Political parties that exclude minorities are doing the country a grave injustice
14 November 2021 - 00:00
The ANC’s exclusion of minorities in the party, the increasing attacks on minorities by new Africanist and populist parties such as the EFF, and the failure of the state to provide public services, benefits and jobs to South Africans of all ethnic communities, have resulted in the proliferation of new ethnic-based parties at the local level.
One of the standouts of the local government elections was the rise and success of ethnic parties. Many communities, feeling excluded by the ANC and the state, and frightened by the antidiversity politics of the EFF, find parties that promote their excluded ethnic group, or parties that defend minorities in general, appealing...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.