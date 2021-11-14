Incidentally...

Gary by any other name would be just as morally unbalanced

The race row in Yorkshire county cricket highlights the reprehensible habit of using proper names, such as Stacy or Karen, to insult people

Many bizarre things happen in cricket (just try explaining it to a noninitiate) but the racism scandal now erupting in Yorkshire takes the halftime oranges.



Not only did an independent inquiry conclude that a blatantly racist slur used by county player Gary Ballance against his former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq was mere “friendly banter”, members of the panel refused to even engage with another accusation — that Ballance is in the habit of using the word “Kevin”, allegedly the name of a friend’s dog, as a derogatory way of referring to people of colour...