Godongwana must hold the line against rising state expenditure

The finance minister’s laudable budget will be tested by his ability to resist pressure from SOEs and civil servants’ demands

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana knew exactly what to say in his maiden medium-term budget policy statement to get the market to respond favourably. It has.



The key challenge, though, is whether the positive sentiment he has generated will translate into concrete gains. His predecessors also said the right things, but that did not stop our debt escalation...