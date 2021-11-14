Godongwana must hold the line against rising state expenditure
The finance minister’s laudable budget will be tested by his ability to resist pressure from SOEs and civil servants’ demands
14 November 2021 - 00:00
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana knew exactly what to say in his maiden medium-term budget policy statement to get the market to respond favourably. It has.
The key challenge, though, is whether the positive sentiment he has generated will translate into concrete gains. His predecessors also said the right things, but that did not stop our debt escalation...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.