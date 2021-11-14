It is wrong to claim that nothing is being done about government corruption

Ramaphosa's actions have produced results — and the public can help by blowing the whistle

It’s a well-established fact that in a society where corruption thrives there will be very little progress. Many states around the world have failed because of the scourge of corruption. Corruption is not only bad for a government and the reputation of the country, it is detrimental to the growth of the economy, job creation and development.



Various public revelations paint a grim picture of how the public service was subjected to the worst kind of abuse at the hands of people who tried to institutionalise their corrupt actions...