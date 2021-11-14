Opinion

It is wrong to claim that nothing is being done about government corruption

Ramaphosa's actions have produced results — and the public can help by blowing the whistle

14 November 2021 - 00:00 By Michael Currin

It’s a well-established fact that in a society where corruption thrives there will be very little progress. Many states around the world have failed because of the scourge of corruption. Corruption is not only bad for a government and the reputation of the country, it is detrimental to the growth of the economy, job creation and development.

Various public revelations paint a grim picture of how the public service was subjected to the worst kind of abuse at the hands of people who tried to institutionalise their corrupt actions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Lest you forget: a reminder to FW de Klerk on the inhumanity of apartheid Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  3. OPINION | Allegation that Unisa is a degree mill is way off the mark Opinion
  4. PATRICK BULGER | ‘A conditional love’: King Mswati's long reign became a ... Insight
  5. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...