This is one sector of society where SA has a proper plan to block GBV

The department of higher education & training is implementing a programme to keep women and the LGBTQI community safe on campuses and in other institutions of higher learning

Each woman who has experienced horror deserves a moment of silence. But if we had a moment of silence for every case of women abuse and murder, SA would be a silent nation. It is not. While we laugh, roar and shout — even whisper — women in their numbers suffer and die in silence.



But what would happen if we, as communities, no longer allowed this terrible silence to roar? What if we challenged cultures and practices that perpetuate gender inequalities that result in the abuse of women? What if we denounced abusers, and better yet, reported them?..