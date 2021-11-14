Victims, colleagues and compatriots recall FW De Klerk

Mbhazima Shilowa, former general secretary of Cosatu and a member of the ANC’s negotiating team at the Codesa talks that led to the writing of SA’s democratic constitution



FW de Klerk, like many political figures, had a complex history. He was conservative — what we would have called verkramp at that time — and was not in support of verligtes (liberals) in the National Party. All of them were in on it in terms of the preservation of apartheid. When he was minister of education he was not willing or able to grant exemptions for back students to go to “white” universities. ..