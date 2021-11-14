Opinion

Victims, colleagues and compatriots recall FW De Klerk

Paul Ash Senior reporter
14 November 2021 - 00:00

Mbhazima Shilowa, former general secretary of Cosatu and a member of the ANC’s negotiating team at the Codesa talks that led to the writing of SA’s democratic constitution

FW de Klerk, like many political figures, had a complex history. He was conservative — what we would have called verkramp at that time — and was not in support of verligtes (liberals) in the National Party. All of them were in on it in terms of the preservation of apartheid. When he was minister of education he was not willing or able to grant exemptions for back students to go to “white” universities. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | A look at FW de Klerk’s mixed legacy as apartheid-era statesman and ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa
  3. GALLERY | FW de Klerk's political life in pictures South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela's FW de Klerk tribute splits Mzansi South Africa

Most read

  1. Lest you forget: a reminder to FW de Klerk on the inhumanity of apartheid Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen Opinion
  3. OPINION | Allegation that Unisa is a degree mill is way off the mark Opinion
  4. PATRICK BULGER | ‘A conditional love’: King Mswati's long reign became a ... Insight
  5. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...