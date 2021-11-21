A new horror story emerges from the riots

When the riots and looting erupted in July, the police were missing in action. Now evidence is emerging that shows the extent of the force's neglect in protecting citizens.

There is a question my colleagues ask law enforcement authorities almost every week: how far are they with investigating the instigators of the July riots?



It has been more than four months since the government told us that at least 12 of the people who were behind the violence, which President Cyril Ramaphosa termed a failed insurrection, were known to them and would be behind bars in no time...