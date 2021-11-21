ANC must give De Ruyter full backing against vested interests

The ruling party has enabled years of corruption and neglect at Eskom

ANC leaders expecting Eskom to be turned around overnight after years of state capture, infrastructure neglect, inflated contracts and staff padding show they still do not grasp how the effects of systemic corruption on state entities cannot be reversed quickly.



Just like the rand, after it crashed because of irresponsible government economic decisions, cannot be “picked up” to its real value overnight — as claimed by Nomvula Mokonyane — so too Eskom cannot be “picked up” to its former level of efficiency after the looting of the company by cadres. ..