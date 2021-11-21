Call for boycott of Miss Universe pageant is misguided and dangerous
Miss SA should be allowed to deliver a message of hope and unity in Israel
21 November 2021 - 00:00
The call for Miss SA to boycott the Miss Universe pageant in the Israeli city of Eilat is misguided and dangerous.
One of the internationally accepted methods of empowerment and championing of girls’ rights against oppression, injustice, patriarchy and discriminatory religious beliefs — while promoting humanity, justice and peace for all — is beauty pageants. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.