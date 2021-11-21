Just how much does our sound and fury about Eskom signify?

We need to deal with pressing matters, not just press buttons

South Africans, we are told, are a very loud people. When we disagree, no-one is left confused. Yet the issues we face are many, and not much is done to fundamentally alter our path as a nation.



Governor Lesetja Kganyago and the monetary policy committee of the South African Reserve Bank raised interest rates this week, making credit a bit more expensive, as they attempted to rein in inflation. We certainly don’t want to become another Zimbabwe. ..