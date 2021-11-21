Nothing to declare, EFF? What about that R1.8m gift to Dalindyebo?

The EFF made headlines recently when they gifted AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo with a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV, reportedly worth around R1.8-million.



The gift came just days after a report was released on politicial party donations, in accordance with the Political Party Funding Act...