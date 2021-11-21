Nothing to declare, EFF? What about that R1.8m gift to Dalindyebo?
21 November 2021 - 00:00
The EFF made headlines recently when they gifted AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo with a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe SUV, reportedly worth around R1.8-million.
The gift came just days after a report was released on politicial party donations, in accordance with the Political Party Funding Act...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.