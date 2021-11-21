SA did well at COP26, now to translate this into action at home
The $8.5bn on the table for a just transition must not go to waste
The world met at COP26 in Glasgow this month to discuss accelerated responses to climate change in the context of indisputable scientific evidence that the negative effects of global warming are already upon us. While the goal of capping the average rise in global temperature at 1.5°C above preindustrial levels looks precarious, some noteworthy progress was made.
SA pursued a two-track strategy at COP26. First, in our own interest and given the load-shedding crisis, we moved decisively before the formal start of the meeting to secure an $8.5bn (R131bn) concessional finance commitment from a number of developed countries for investment in our just energy transition. Second, during the formal proceedings of COP26 we stood in solidarity with other African and G77 countries as well as China in arguing that the world’s response to climate change should be informed by the need for historical justice for developing countries, in line with the long-established principle that countries have “common but differentiated responsibilities” in responding to climate change...
