SA students must not stoke anti-Cuban sentiment in the US

Campaigners in Florida are using all means to tighten the blockade on the island nation, writes Che Matlhako

A recent video clip circulating on social media of an apparent altercation between Cuban police and South African students in Cuba has caused consternation for the parents of the students and others. This is a matter which will need deeper investigation and we have been assured by the Cuban authorities it is receiving attention at the highest levels.



Having said that, there are a few contextual issues we must unravel, to fully comprehend the developing situation in Cuba, and indeed the Nelson Mandela/Fidel Castro Medical Collaboration programme itself...