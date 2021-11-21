The ANC’s defeat could be its saving grace. It would certainly be ours

Instead of addressing the people's grievances, the ANC has become our biggest grievance, writes Barney Mthombothi

The ANC will have to be defeated if SA is to be saved. That’s the stark choice facing the country. The project for the next three years is ridding the country of the ANC menace. That shouldn’t be complicated.



Oliver Cromwell, English military dictator and slayer of kings, could have had the ANC in mind when, dismissing the Rump parliament in 1653, he railed against its inertia, incompetence and corruption. “Gold is your god,” he fumed. “Which of you have not bartered your conscience for bribes? Ye sordid prostitutes, have you not defiled this sacred place, and turned the Lord’s temple into a den of thieves, by your immoral principles and wicked practices? Ye are grown intolerably odious to the whole nation. You [who] were deputed here by the people to get their grievances redressed, are yourselves become the greatest grievance.”..