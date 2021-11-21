The interests of voters must not fall by the wayside amid the coalition manoeuvring
Parties, jockeying for power and position, appear to be forgetting the people who put them where they are
21 November 2021 - 00:02
Elections are ultimately about power and position, and the scramble for these has been the largely unspoken aim in the coalition talks between political parties in more than 60 hung municipalities. Whether the deals that emerge are in the interests of the voters who made their choices in the November 1 local government elections remains to be seen, but clearly there is a balance to be struck.
Earlier this week, talks between the ANC and the EFF collapsed, with EFF leader Julius Malema having tabled a wide range of demands the party said it could not live without. He said the ANC “wanted to rush into discussing power-sharing and positions in municipalities before discussing the principles and policies raised by the EFF”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.