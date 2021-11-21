The interests of voters must not fall by the wayside amid the coalition manoeuvring

Parties, jockeying for power and position, appear to be forgetting the people who put them where they are

Elections are ultimately about power and position, and the scramble for these has been the largely unspoken aim in the coalition talks between political parties in more than 60 hung municipalities. Whether the deals that emerge are in the interests of the voters who made their choices in the November 1 local government elections remains to be seen, but clearly there is a balance to be struck.



Earlier this week, talks between the ANC and the EFF collapsed, with EFF leader Julius Malema having tabled a wide range of demands the party said it could not live without. He said the ANC “wanted to rush into discussing power-sharing and positions in municipalities before discussing the principles and policies raised by the EFF”...