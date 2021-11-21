We must fight the blue apartheid of environmental exploitation

Archbishop Desmond Tutu recently stated that, “We fought apartheid. Now climate change is our global enemy. Those who have no involvement in creating the problem are the most affected, while those with the capacity to arrest the slide dither … It is a deep injustice.”



Is our government guilty of dithering on climate change and, as a result, is it unwittingly (or knowingly) failing to serve the public interest?..