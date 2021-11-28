A week of political noise, wild tweets and other deafening sounds

It has been quite astonishing to watch the city governance coalition talks play out

The more our politics fragment, the more comfortable I get. Watching the final post-local government election coalition talks play out has been quite astonishing. EFF supporters are convinced Julius Malema has played a blinder and will be pulling municipal budget strings all over SA. Others see the cool hand of DA supremo Helen Zille snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.



The only certainty is that the ANC has been handed a snotklap of note, and it couldn't have happened to a nicer bunch of people. In just over a year the ANC will elect a new leader. Can President Cyril Ramaphosa survive this? Is it time for a managed exit?..