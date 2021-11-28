A week of political noise, wild tweets and other deafening sounds
It has been quite astonishing to watch the city governance coalition talks play out
28 November 2021 - 00:00
The more our politics fragment, the more comfortable I get. Watching the final post-local government election coalition talks play out has been quite astonishing. EFF supporters are convinced Julius Malema has played a blinder and will be pulling municipal budget strings all over SA. Others see the cool hand of DA supremo Helen Zille snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.
The only certainty is that the ANC has been handed a snotklap of note, and it couldn't have happened to a nicer bunch of people. In just over a year the ANC will elect a new leader. Can President Cyril Ramaphosa survive this? Is it time for a managed exit?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.