CARTOON | A new variant of concern ... so why is everyone turning their back on us?
28 November 2021 - 00:00
SA's detection of a new Covid-19 variant has raised alarm and led to severe travel restrictions.
Leading health scientists and Health minister Joe Phaahla this week announced the new Covid-19 Omicron variant, ...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.