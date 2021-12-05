It’s time for bare-fisted action against the Omicron bullies

Western countries’ decision to shut off SA and its neighbours from their shores is not based on science but on politics. Like the cowards that they are, they’ve picked on the powerless

Petrol prices galloping above R20 a litre this week, rampant crime as our constant companion, the orgy of looting of state resources and the government’s complicity, nay, culpability in all these problems obviously require our ongoing attention. But it may be time now to be mad at the foreigners. There’s nothing more infuriating, more exasperating, than someone grinning and praising you to your face while plunging a dagger in your back. Hypocrisy writ large.



That’s what the West, ironically led by a post-Brexit UK, has done to SA. And poor Mauritius, an AU member allegedly, decided to tag along. The travel ban on SA and its neighbours is so wrong, illogical and unintelligible. Even racist. It will not only destroy jobs and businesses; with the festive season upon us many families won’t be able to see their loved ones. No wonder these countries have tied themselves in knots trying to explain their action. When the coronavirus exploded on an unsuspecting world almost two years ago, the international community insisted the most effective way to defeat it was through a science-based, collective approach. China was pilloried for muzzling its scientists and refusing to share critical information with the rest of humanity...