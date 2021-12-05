Let’s pause and think before celebrating demise of ANC

The ANC’s recent electoral bloody nose has been greeted by unbridled celebration in many quarters. Finally, the party that dominated our politics since the dawn of democracy had been put in its place, so to speak. It failed to gain control of the majority of metropolitan councils, including Joburg and Tshwane.



eThekwini it held on only by the skin of its teeth. Here and elsewhere, instead of being the one calling the shots, the ANC was reduced to but one of many parties desperately searching for political partners. For the ANC’s critics, the results suggested that its nightmare scenario (of being a mainly rural party with no influence in the country’s urban areas) was finally coming to pass...