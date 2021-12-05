Looking to the government for leadership on vaccines, now

There is no time for the usual foot-dragging from the Ramaphosa administration

The emergence of the Omicron Covid-19 variant and SA’s slow progress in administering vaccines to the population have brought the controversial question of mandatory vaccines to the fore. An increasing number of private-sector companies are making vaccines compulsory for all staff, and there has been a big push from the scientific community for vaccines to be made compulsory for people attending public events.



Cosatu has done an about-turn and now says it supports a vaccine mandate, though the labour federation has yet to bring its member unions, notably the National Union of Mineworkers and the National Education and Health Workers Union, around to its view. Unions that organise in the private sector seem to be more supportive of a mandate...