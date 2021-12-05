New laws are needed to make coalitions work

Citizens voted for no single party to have an absolute majority. They voted for coalitions. Political parties must take the will of voters seriously

Fears that municipal coalitions will bring instability, paralysis and service-delivery failures are misplaced. Such governments in one of the world's most diverse nations are more fit for purpose than dominant-party ones.



The political, ethnic, language and regional and local diversity in SA is better suited for coalitions at the national, provincial and local levels. In such diverse countries a dominant or monopoly party, as the ANC has been until now, needs to be extraordinarily inclusive of all political, ethnic, language, regional and local differences to be effective...