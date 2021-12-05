The time for a vaccine mandate is now, not in the new year

The festive season is a particularly dangerous time for the spread of Covid-19

Early 2022 is far too late for SA finally to implement a Covid-19 vaccine mandate. The policy is long overdue, and in the wake of this week’s surge in daily infections due to the Omicron variant, it is a measure whose time is now, not later.



Indeed, President Cyril Ramaphosa should have followed the international lead on mandates back in late September when it became clear that daily vaccination rates had begun to plateau and then dip below a daily average of about 200,000 jabs per day. Once this momentum was lost, it was clear that December’s deadline for achieving population immunity would be missed...