Time to rethink empowerment concepts and aim for growth

South Africans should focus more on individual agency, and less on legislative solutions, as the key to building black economic power

In May 1998, Thabo Mbeki, then deputy president, triggered a national debate when he referred to SA as a country of two nations — one white and wealthy, the other black and poor.



People’s reactions were largely determined by the “nations” into which they belonged. Those from the privileged “nation” complained that Mbeki was trying to shatter the rainbow nation of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Their response was understandable: they had something to defend...