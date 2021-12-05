Young people are the building blocks for our grand design

The Freedom Charter and the constitution are the architectural plans that must guide SA in its journey from liberation to tangible freedom

Change agents the world over inevitably arrive at a point of fatigue. After 20 years of forward momentum by the Civil Rights Movement, the 1980s in the US represented a dark period where drugs and the penitentiary system set black people back many decades. Many African nations had to wait more than 30 years between the time they achieved liberation, and tangible freedom.



Similarly, 25 years after democracy in SA, things have taken a turn for the worse. Economically, SA has never been more unequal. Thursday’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) points to dire unemployment. The numbers tell of hopelessness among young people and a mismanaged economy. Sociologically, the country hasn’t been this unstable since the late 1980s...