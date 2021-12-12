Let’s work together to halt the inflation pandemic

The soaring cost of living is hitting the poorest of the poor, creating a ticking time bomb that threatens our economy and democracy

The rising cost of living in SA has become a runaway train, and if we don’t stop it, it will become another “pandemic”. President Cyril Ramaphosa, his government, the rich and big business have the responsibility to stop it, or one day we will live to regret it. All the signs are there; this is another ticking time bomb that will explode in our faces if we fail to act now. All this comes on top of the pandemic we have been battling for the past 20 months. How much more can people take?



It is a well-known fact, globally and here at home, that the pandemic has caused terrible damage in all our lives. People are still trying to make sense of the loss already suffered, and to recover from the trauma we all have been through. ..