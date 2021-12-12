The 'united in graft' strategy will destroy the ANC

SA may have to wait until the party is out of power before seeing the corrupt prosecuted

The resignation in frustration by Hermione Cronje as head of the Investigating Directorate of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over being starved of resources underscores how it is almost impossible for the ANC, which has become systemically corrupt, to oversee investigation of its own leaders.



It is not only the leaders, deployed cadres and tenderpreneurs linked to the party who are under investigation — the reality is that the ANC itself is on trial...