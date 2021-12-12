Use the 'Kimi Laws' to nail the thieves and the incompetents

Legislation provides an opportunity to hold accounting officers personally responsible for waste and mismanagement

The late former auditor-general (AG) Kimi Makwetu is credited with marshalling amendments to the Public Audit Act, informally referred to as the Kimi Laws in his remembrance. The laws were enacted after pleas for stronger controls of public finances.



Makwetu, in December 2019, told the standing committee on the auditor-general that instead of introducing the necessary controls, top government officials threatened audit officials or sought to bribe them. The AG’s audit findings, he told MPs, “are costing them [senior officials] their bonuses”...