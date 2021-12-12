Use the 'Kimi Laws' to nail the thieves and the incompetents
Legislation provides an opportunity to hold accounting officers personally responsible for waste and mismanagement
12 December 2021 - 00:00
The late former auditor-general (AG) Kimi Makwetu is credited with marshalling amendments to the Public Audit Act, informally referred to as the Kimi Laws in his remembrance. The laws were enacted after pleas for stronger controls of public finances.
Makwetu, in December 2019, told the standing committee on the auditor-general that instead of introducing the necessary controls, top government officials threatened audit officials or sought to bribe them. The AG’s audit findings, he told MPs, “are costing them [senior officials] their bonuses”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.