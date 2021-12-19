Judges must not be swayed by thugs when making judgments

We have to ensure the judiciary does not come under pressure from those hellbent on living outside the demands of our constitutional democracy

When we rightly chose to replace parliamentary sovereignty with constitutional supremacy in 1994, little did we know that the constitution’s supremacy would come under relentless pressure.



The thinking of our founding parents was that we should never again let politicians be the sole and final arbiters of what laws and policies are permissible in our nascent democracy. The constitution is a legally enforceable document that captures the vision of our best future selves, severing ties with a morally odious past in which a racist parliament had unchecked powers to fundamentally shape South African life. ..