As Covid-19 changes course, so too must our tactics in dealing with it

The fourth wave, driven by the Omicron variant, is not the same as previous surges, and gives us some cause for hope

SA’s discovery of the Omicron variant late last month set off alarm bells around a world that appears to have learnt little over the 20 months in which the disease has held us in its terrible grip.



Omicron set off a slew of travel bans intended — though this was not stated — to confine the latest variant of the virus to SA and its neighbours, while the West gorged itself on further doses of life-saving vaccine. ..