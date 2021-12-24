Christmas in the time of Covid-19 asks even more of Christians

We need to show the true spirit of Christmas this year not only by giving to those less fortunate than ourselves, but by reaching out to those who have been affected by the pandemic

Last year on December 14, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation: “Yesterday we recorded nearly 8,000 new cases. The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa now stands at 866,127. These figures are a cause for great concern.”



I remember watching Ramaphosa with tears in his eyes begging people to follow the regulations and protocols that were in place...