Don’t stick your neck out, drive carefully

With heavy holiday traffic back on the roads, we all must exercise caution

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced on Wednesday that a motorist seen driving while protruding from his car window has been identified and his arrest is imminent. That’s fantastic news.



The stunt was an extreme form of recklessness, but there are other unwise driving habits, common to many of us, that must be nipped in the bud...