Give yourself the gift of sincerity this Christmas

It’s OK to feel sad at the traditional family gathering — and to be gay or an atheist

How on earth could you have forgotten to buy yourself a Christmas gift? Oh well, it is not too late. Here’s an idea worth gold that won’t set you back a single cent. Give yourself the gift of sincerity this Christmas.



At the risk of sounding like I am reading from an old Chappies bubblegum wrapper, it is perfectly acceptable not to pretend to be happy or in the mood for family gatherings if you are not. Did you know, the biggest festive season lie is that it is compulsory to be joyful? This despite the fact that this period is profoundly triggering for so many of us. It can even be downright lonely and anxiety-inducing...