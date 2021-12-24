Mampara of the year: Ace Magashule trumps them all in pack of Mamparas

You, the reader, have spoken loud and clear. With over 10,000 votes cast, your Mampara of the Year 2021 is none other than suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule



He took the coveted title 14 percentage points clear of his nearest rival. It has been an annus horribilis for the former Free State strongman...