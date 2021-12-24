Mampara of the year: Ace Magashule trumps them all in pack of Mamparas
24 December 2021 - 00:00
You, the reader, have spoken loud and clear. With over 10,000 votes cast, your Mampara of the Year 2021 is none other than suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule
He took the coveted title 14 percentage points clear of his nearest rival. It has been an annus horribilis for the former Free State strongman...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.