Opinion

Mampara of the year: Ace Magashule trumps them all in pack of Mamparas

24 December 2021 - 00:00 By Hogarth

You, the reader, have spoken loud and clear. With over 10,000 votes cast, your Mampara of the Year 2021 is none other than suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

He took the coveted title 14 percentage points clear of his nearest rival. It has been an annus horribilis for the former Free State strongman...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the year: Cast your vote now Opinion & Analysis
  2. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  3. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Take the helm, Mr President! Opinion & Analysis
  4. CARTOON | Ramaphosa's Zuma ticking time bomb Opinion & Analysis
  5. KLAAS DE JONGE | How I fooled the apartheid security police Insight

Latest Videos

SA's cannabis industry growing fast, but insiders say regulations are limiting ...
Horrific wait for justice for Angelique