SA can forget about job creation if it can’t provide reliable power
A better appreciation of the disaster we face would see the unemployment crisis dealt with right away
24 December 2021 - 00:00
The 2021 curtain falls on an undesirable note for the SA economy, hit by high unemployment, power cuts and travel bans.
According to Stats SA, total unemployment has reached 46.6% (the official rate is 34.9%). It might not be the peak unless we tackle the underlying causes urgently...
