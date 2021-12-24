SA can forget about job creation if it can’t provide reliable power

A better appreciation of the disaster we face would see the unemployment crisis dealt with right away

The 2021 curtain falls on an undesirable note for the SA economy, hit by high unemployment, power cuts and travel bans.



According to Stats SA, total unemployment has reached 46.6% (the official rate is 34.9%). It might not be the peak unless we tackle the underlying causes urgently...