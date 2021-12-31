Editorial

As we grieve, so we must resolve to uphold Tutu’s vision

The archbishop would not want us to mourn him excessively but to keep his example of compassion, justice and love at the forefront of our lives

It’s always sad to say a final goodbye, all the more so when the farewell is for Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. It is indeed a time of mourning, for his wife Mam Leah, for his four children, for all South Africans and for peace- and justice-loving people the world over.



His parting, his final act in a life lived to its fullest hardly comes as a great surprise, given his age and that he’d been ill for some time. ..