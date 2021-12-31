How to deal with climate anxiety
Fear of environmental doom, or any range of emotions about climate change, is not necessarily a bad thing. But the way you feel doesn’t need to define the way you choose to act
As the climate changes (https://www.ipcc.ch/report/sixth-assessment-report-working-group-i/), negative environmental effects are being felt (https://theconversation.com/climate-change-has-already-hit-southern-africa-heres-how-we-know-169062) and seen (https://www.wwfca.org/en/our_work/climate_change_and_energy/climate_change_impacts_la/) around the world, but the effect of climate change on mental health (https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2017/03/mental-health-climate.pdf) is less immediately obvious or visible.
Often termed “climate anxiety” or “eco anxiety”, this feeling can manifest as what the American Psychological Association and others describe as (https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2017/03/mental-health-climate.pdf#page=68) a “chronic fear of environmental doom”. Recent studies show it is being felt by young people (https://researchportal.bath.ac.uk/en/publications/a-global-survey-of-climate-anxiety-in-children-and-young-people-a) all over the world, as well as by a significant number of adults (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0959378021001709)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.