How to deal with climate anxiety

Fear of environmental doom, or any range of emotions about climate change, is not necessarily a bad thing. But the way you feel doesn’t need to define the way you choose to act

As the climate changes (https://www.ipcc.ch/report/sixth-assessment-report-working-group-i/), negative environmental effects are being felt (https://theconversation.com/climate-change-has-already-hit-southern-africa-heres-how-we-know-169062) and seen (https://www.wwfca.org/en/our_work/climate_change_and_energy/climate_change_impacts_la/) around the world, but the effect of climate change on mental health (https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2017/03/mental-health-climate.pdf) is less immediately obvious or visible.



Often termed “climate anxiety” or “eco anxiety”, this feeling can manifest as what the American Psychological Association and others describe as (https://www.apa.org/news/press/releases/2017/03/mental-health-climate.pdf#page=68) a “chronic fear of environmental doom”. Recent studies show it is being felt by young people (https://researchportal.bath.ac.uk/en/publications/a-global-survey-of-climate-anxiety-in-children-and-young-people-a) all over the world, as well as by a significant number of adults (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0959378021001709)...