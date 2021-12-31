Editorial

Stop kicking the Zondo can down the road

Ramaphosa may come under pressure to delay the release of the state capture report so the ANC can get its house in order before the 2024 elections

The public release of the report of the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture has again been pushed back, by at least another six months.



According to a court order granted on Tuesday, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has until the end of February to hand the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa. The court also granted Ramaphosa four months to study the report before submitting it to parliament in June...