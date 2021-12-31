Tutu embodied the classic ideal of leadership as public virtue

We must not make the mistake of idealising his memory, but the Arch represented a moral beacon of overwhelming stature

What can a mere mortal say about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, except to bear witness. For me the story begins on September 20 1977.



A couple of weeks earlier apartheid’s murderous goons had taken Steve Biko’s life and the world descended on our little township to bury him. ..